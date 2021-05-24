President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences over the death of Alhaji Abdullahi Dan Buram Jada, who passed away in his nineties, a former Northern Regional Minister of Animal Health and Northern Cameroon Affairs.

He said the late Regional Minister during the First Republic “was a dedicated and disciplined public servant who put the interest of the people above personal interests.”

“Public servants of his generation were primarily motivated by the passion for service. I’m pleased to recall the distinguished public service record of the late minister who discharged his responsibilities with the fear of God and selflessness.

“His being called upon to serve in various capacities after his retirement was a testimony to his varied character and reputation,” he said.