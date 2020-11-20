President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the pioneer Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, on his 60th birthday, November 21, 2020, joining family and friends to celebrate the milestone, marked with years of diligence and service to the nation.

The president felicitated with the former EFCC Chairman, who also served as Chairman of Petroleum Revenue Task Force, commending his sacrifices and dedication to the country, particularly in pursuing probity, advocating good governance and promoting democratic values.

The president said he believes that Ribadu’s determination to see Nigeria reach greater heights, through counselling and mentoring of young leaders deserves commendation, while urging him to remain steadfast on a disciplined and focused life.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant former EFCC Chairman longer life, good health and more opportunities to serve the nation.