President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the renowned songwriter, producer, instrumentalist and singer, Bongos Ikwue, on his 80th birthday, June 6, 2022, joining family, friends and fans all over the world to celebrate with the iconic performer, whose voice keeps serenading for more than 40 years. The President Buhari said the multi-talented artist holds a special place in Nigeria’s music history, starting out with the “Cubana Boys’’, “UniBello Brothers” and “Bongos Ikwue and the Groovies’’ to release songs that have remained evergreen, like “Still Searching’’, “Amen”, “What’s Gonna Be Is Gonna Be’’ and “Crockrow at Dawn’’, with philosophical messages that touch on love, kindness, loyalty, unity, peace and togetherness. As the songwriter and musician turns an octogenarian, the President lauds his staying power on the stage, with such poetic and soulful recent hits as “Inale’’ that has been produced as a movie, further spicing up the Nollywood industry with Idoma folklore, and a duet with younger musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2face, that attracted many views and reviews on apps and tubes, engaging the social media for long period. The President said he believes that Ikwue’s success on and off stage, running his interior design and hospitality business, draws from his deep love for God, country and humanity, and his choice of themes for music cut across religions, cultures and educational backgrounds, creating a global appeal that will influence many generations. He prayed that the music maestro will continue to enjoy good health, and more inspirations for sonorous tunes.