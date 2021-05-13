President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the first family observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at the forecourt of the State House in Abuja.

The President was joined in the prayers by the President of the Senate Mr Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others include Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari. National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) and the president’s personal aides, among others.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu had in a statement said President would observe Eid prayers in Aso Rock in compliance with the COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical measures put in place by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

He said the measures were put in place to save lives and protect people from the ravaging coronavirus and all dangers.