President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the founder and chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on his appointment by French President Emmanuel Macron as president of the France-Nigeria Business Council.

In a statement in Abuja Wednesday, the President also commended members of the business council from Nigeria, which include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Gilbert Chagoury, Tony Elumelu and Herbert Wigwe.

He said the appointment further highlights the warm and growing relations between the two countries, typified by strong partnership at different levels, which include security, education and health.

He said the worthy achievements of the businessman and philanthropist, who has consistently contributed to development of the country through social and infrastructural interventions and, most recently, playing a frontline role in the health sector, particularly in the fight against global pandemic, COVID-19.

The President appreciated the goodwill and liberality of the French Government in improving relations with Nigeria, with focus on strengthening trade and business ties, while congratulating the business community for a successful outing at the Choose France Summit held at Chateau de Versailles, outside of Paris.