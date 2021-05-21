President Muhammadu Buhari said Friday night that he was deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the lives of Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers.

The President condoled with the families of the deceased, the military and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President said the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.