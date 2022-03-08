President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over what he described as “the brutal murder of tens of vigilante members in Kebbi State by bandits who ambushed them in the Sakaba/Wassagu Local Government Area.”

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu, the President said: “This egregious level of criminality is shocking and I want to assure Nigerians that I will do all it takes to tackle this monster decisively.

“My greatest preoccupation is the threat to life posed by these murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no slightest regard for the sanctity of life.

“While extending my sympathy to the families of the victims of this savagery, let me use this opportunity to also call on our security forces to be more proactive and redouble their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they even launch attacks.”