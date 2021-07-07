…COAS assures of diligent fight against insurgency

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday decorated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, with his new rank of lieutenant general.

The event took place shortly before the shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Addressing journalists after the event, the Chief of Army Staff said the military would give its best to ensure that current the security challenges in some parts of the country are fully addressed.

He also pledged unalloyed loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Nigeria.

“I want to most sincerely appreciate the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces for the confidence reposed in me and now being decorated Lieutenant General., and Chief of Army Staff.

“I want to pledge my unalloyed loyalty, on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army. We would also continue to do our very best to arrest the current insecurity, which includes insurgency and other violent crimes.

“We are already getting successes and we will leverage on that including our experience in this job and by the grace of God we will get there,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi, said the new Army Chief had since started his job very well.

“I think like every other Chief, his mandate is to bring to an end to banditry, kidnapping and the book haram issue and right form his assumption to date, there is a lot of improvement in the way we have been fighting this war.

“The planning is thorough and the activities are going according to operational plans and I am sure with that kind of arrangement, we will get out of the insurgency problem.”

Magashi said all those perpetrating insecurity in parts of the country would be brought to book as the law will take its course against them, adding that those picking arms against security personnel would also be purnished.

“If you commit an offence, you will be arrested, tried and if you are guilty you will be punished. But for anybody picking arms against a soldier, you know what that means and we will also treat him according to the law,” he said.

Giving more explanation of the President’s comment that criminals would be treated in the language they understand, the Defence Minister said:

“I don’t think there is anything wrong to get rid of an enemy if he also wants to get rid of you and that is what the President is saying; you cannot own a weapon illegally and be allowed to stay alive because that weapon can be used against you.

“We will take on anybody who is carrying arms. Nigeria will not allow that to continue to happen. That is our message,” he said.