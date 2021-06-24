President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday approved the constitution of the Board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Senator Lawal Shuaibu, Zamfara state, as chairman.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu.

Other members of the board are Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; Adamu Maina Dadi, Yobe State; Eng. Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa State; Barr. Zubairu S.N, Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia State; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica N. Shinnaan, Plateau State; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers State and Olajumoke O. Akinwunmi, Ogun State.

The statement said the appointment takes into cognisance requisite competence, experience and network in the housing industry of the appointees to actualise the administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.