President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as Governor of Ondo state for another four-year term.

The President lauded the resounding victory of the governor at the election held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, stressing that the votes garnered “show that one good turn surely deserves another.”

He thanked the people of Ondo state for keeping faith with the governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that “the people know the person and party that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.”

The president also commended the electorate in Ondo state for comporting themselves decently and exhibiting conduct that indicates that the country is making progress in its electoral behavior.

He also gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organising credible, free and fair election, and to security agencies which ensured that orderliness was enthroned and maintained.

The president urged the governor to be humble and magnanimous in victory, and serve the people of Ondo state even better than how he did in the first term, noting: “when you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country.”