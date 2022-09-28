President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday extended his congratulations to Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), the newly appointed Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A letter personally signed by the President welcomed the appointment which is combined with the position of Defence Minister, the first ever in the history of the Kingdom.

The President said the government and the people of Nigeria looked forward to working with him to further deepen and expand excellent bilateral relations.

The President expressed confidence that with the dynamic and visionary leadership of the government by the Prime Minister under the guidance of his father, ruler of the Kingdom and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the comprehensive strategic partnership of our two states will continue to blossom.

In wishing Prime Minister Muhammad a successful tenure in office, the President prayed to Allah to increase the health and wisdom of King Salman.