President Muhammadu Buhari Monday joined world leaders in congratulating Brazil’s newly elected President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning a hard-fought, divisive runoff election.

In congratulating the new leader on staging an astonishing comeback after leaving office and serving jail term, President Buhari said he hoped that Lula as President will further enhance the excellent relations between our two states.

“I look forward to working together with the newly elected President of Brazil to continue the excellent bilateral cooperation and growing trade relations between our two countries,” the President said.