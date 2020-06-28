President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Malawi opposition alliance leader, Lazarus Chakwera, the winner of the country’s presidential election re-run.

The alliance won the re-run five months after the first vote with 58.57 percent of the total votes as declared by the country’s electoral commission.

“Greetings from the government and people of Nigeria. I congratulate you and the alliance on your impressive victory in the elections. I look forward to working with you for the advancement of peace, security and development of the entire continent,” the president said.