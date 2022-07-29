President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church (Odozi-Obodo), on his election as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The President said the election of Most Rev’d Okoh by the very important Christian body is a testament to his devotion to the Church of God in the country and beyond, distinguished vocation as a Christian leader and abiding commitment in promoting ecumenism and inter-faith dialogue.

Acknowledging the role CAN plays in fostering religious unity and harmony, the President trusts that the incoming President will continue to provide the needed leadership for the Church, affirming the Scriptural truth: ‘‘That they all may be one.’’ (John 17:21a)

The President, who has fond memories of his interactions with CAN leadership, said he values the counsel and spiritual contributions of Christian leaders to nation building by encouraging, advising, strengthening, correcting and criticizing those in authority.

He prayed that the tenure of Archbishop Okoh, in this new phase of ministry, would be marked with success, urging the blocs that make up CAN to kindly give the cleric every needed support to excel.

He also wished the outgoing President, Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle best wishes in his spiritual and secular endeavours.