President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna, appointed Emir of Kagara by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state.

The president urged the new Emir, who until his appointment, was chairman of the state’s revenue board, to use the wealth of experience garnered in the public sector to serve his people, and bring development to his domain.

With the security challenges facing the country, the president also urged the new Emir to use his position as a grassroots personality, to engender protection of lives and property, stressing that the traditional institution has a great role to play in security.

The president prayed that the time of the new Emir would bring peace, security, development and progress to Kagara.

Alhaji Gunna, to be known as Ahmad Attahiru II. succeeds Alhaji Salihu Tanko, who passed away recently.