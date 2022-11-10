President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the explosion at Chemical Market in Onitsha Local Government, Anambra State.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said he shares the pain of loss with those who had investments in the market, and prayed that the almighty God would grant the injured quick recovery.

The President urged emergency, humanitarian and security agencies to provide all the necessary support for the victims, and ensure thorough investigation into the incident, with a view to avoiding a recurrence in the future.