President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Senator Sani Mohammed Musa and members of his family on the death of their father, Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa (Iyan Minna).

The President described as shocking the death of the thoroughbred civil servant who devoted his life of service and honesty to the development of the Northern Region, working in different parts and capacities during his career in government.

“Iyan Minna was a committed civil servant, who exhibited the values of discipline, integrity and devotion wherever he found himself, he will surely be missed,” he said.

He said the deceased’s tour of duty took him to Kaduna, Maiduguri, Gombe, Sokoto and Minna, his immediate community where he distinguished himself and left his footprints.

The President urged the children and other family members to take solace in the life of service and integrity which the late Tanko Bawa lived and uphold his memory by continuing the good works he left behind.

He prayed that Allah would forgive his sins and reward him with Aljannah.