President Muhammadu Buhari and Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger Republic, on Tuesday agreed to strengthen sub-regional security as a way to push back against Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA’s worrisome assertiveness in sub- Sahara and Sahel regions.

President Buhari, who called his counterpart on phone on to sympathize with him and citizens of the neighbouring country, following recent killing of 137 people, strongly condemned the terrorist’s attacks, describing it as heinous.

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and people of Niger Republic. Nigeria stands with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism,” he said.