President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday condoled the government and people of the Republic of Mali over the passing away of former President Amadou Toumani Toure.

He commiserated with family of the departed Malian leader, whose ten-year reign in the country contributed to the strengthening of political institutions and measure of stability.

The president also joined world leaders, particularly those from ECOWAS, in mourning the deceased “whose wisdom and foresight also impacted greatly on the West Coast, as he always advocated dialogue over conflict, and believed strongly in the African voice.”

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the former Malian leader.