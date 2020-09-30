President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of the State of Kuwait over the transition of the Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“The thoughts of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are with the Kuwaitis at this moment,” the president said in a condolence message in Abuja Wednesday.

The president also recognised the diligent commitment of the late 15th Emir of the oil-rich Gulf nation towards peace and stability in the entire sub-region.

President Buhari, while congratulating the new Emir and former Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, urges him to build on the commendable legacy of his predecessor and deepen existing relations between his country and Nigeria.