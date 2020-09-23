President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former Governor of Ekiti state Mr Ayo Fayose over the death of his elder sister Mrs Moji Ladeji.

Inna condolence message Wednesday, the president prayed God’s comfort for the former on the sad loss of the deceased.

The president also condoled with the nuclear family of the deceased, the larger Fayose and Ladeji families, friends, relations and associates, urging them to take heart, since death is the ultimate end of all mortals.

He prayed that the soul of the departed would rest in peace.