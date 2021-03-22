President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the fire incident in Katsina Central Market Monday morning which destroyed hundreds of shops and billions of Naira worth of wares.

Reacting to the incident, the president described the destruction visited by the fire as “horrific. I am extremely sad to hear the tragic news about the fire in Katsina market this morning. My thoughts are with those who lost their valued wares, and in some of the cases, entire savings. I have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance urgently.”