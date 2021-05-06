President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing away of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Also commiserating with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, the President urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully would see Him as He is in eternity.

The President prayed God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.