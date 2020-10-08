President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday condoled with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) on the passing away of its National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel.

The president also commiserated with the family of the deceased who, until his demise was a Board member of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The president paid tribute to the labour leader who was on the frontline of mobilising the nation’s workforce at the grassroots to greater productivity and efficiency, while also ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and welfare.

He said Khaleel’s unique contributions to labour, governance and democracy issues in the country would be missed immensely, particularly his many years of constant and strong advocacy for local government autonomy.

The president prayed almighty God to grant repose to the dead and comfort to his beloved family and all who mourn.