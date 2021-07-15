President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday stressed the need for government officials to imbibe the culture of completing projects of importance in order to save time and cost overruns without minding which administrations began those projects.

Speaking in commendation of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje during a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in Kano, the President said the completion of projects started by his predecessors was a sign of strength and good leadership on the part of the Governor.

In stressing the need to create such culture among the general public, the President said he is pleased to see the Governor initiate and complete projects, adding that he is equally happy seeing him completing projects initiated by his predecessors.

“It shows that he is not wicked or malicious,” he said.

The President said he was glad with the many projects the Governor is putting in place, adding that this is the only way to justify the resources that are being managed on behalf of the people.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of Kano for the care and love lavished by the President as manifested by key appointments as well as the many ongoing federal projects, including the Kano-Kaduna modern railway project, which construction the President kicked off in the city in the morning.

Emir Aminu Ado Bayero welcomed the President to the Palace which he said has always served as his home. He commended the President for carrying out so many infrastructure projects in the state and across the nation in spite of the global economic meltdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, but urged that more attention be paid to the problems of security, poverty and food inflation.

He urged his subjects to pray and show patience and understanding towards their leaders.

The President commissioned a very impressive three-layer bridge in the city, put up by the Ganduje administration to alleviate excruciating traffic hold-up on a major road crossing beside the state Secretariat.

The President was welcomed, as usual, by mammoth crowds that lined his routes.