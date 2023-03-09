President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday rejoiced with Vice President Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo on the occasion of his 66th birthday, March 8, 2023.

The President felicitated with the entire Osinbajo family, wishing them many happy returns, as their son, husband and father turns another year, in good health and sound mind.

The President lauded the sterling service the celebrant has provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos state from 1997- to 2007 and Vice President from 2015 to date.

He applauded the deft way Osinbajo, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has combined scholarship with governance, and pastoral work, commending such dedication to the younger generation whom the Number 2 man serves as a torchbearer to.

The President wished the Vice President and his family joyful celebration, and greater grace ahead.