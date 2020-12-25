In line with the prevailing protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 restricting large gatherings, President Muhammadu Buhari would not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

“The president urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

“President Buhari equally appeals to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season. He wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead,” the statement said.