“After five-and-a-half years here, you have virtually become a native,” President Muhammadu Buhari told the outgoing Ambassador of South Sudan, His Excellency Paul Molong, who paid him a farewell visit at State House, Abuja Thursday.

The President lauded the cordial relations between the two countries, and wished the Ambassador well in his next tour of duty.

Ambassador Molong described the time in Nigeria as “wonderful years,” adding that he had tasted the waters of Abuja, “and I will keep coming back.”

He commended President Buhari for “standing firmly to support the peace process in South Sudan,” noting that the country would continue to rely on Nigeria’s guidance and support.