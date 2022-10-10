President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, October 10, 2022, attends the investiture ceremony of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as President of the Transitional Team in Republic of Chad for two years.

The ceremony, holds at the capital, N’Djamena.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu said the ceremony would further accentuate negotiations on peaceful and harmonious return to democratic process in the country, following the passing of the former President, Idriss deby Itno in April 2021.

The President will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.