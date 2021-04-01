President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, who has been in acting capacity, as the substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina.

The statement said the President made the request pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“In the letter, dated April 1, 2021, President Buhari urged the Senate to do the confirmation, “in the usual expeditious manner,”” the statement said.