President Muhammadu Buhari has approved renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors, assuring Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance.

The ambassadors whose appointments were renewed are Mrs Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia), Yusuf M. Tuggar (Bauchi), Muhammad B. Madugu (Bauchi), Ambassador Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno), Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo), Dr Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti), Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna), Mohammed D. Rimi (Katsina), Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi), Dr Modupe E. Irele (Lagos), Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun) and Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja Thursday that the assurance from the president became necessary following recent complaints after announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were not captured.

He said the renewal of the appointments followed a performance evaluation, which necessitated an approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors.

He said the president would still decide if they would remain in their current postings.

He said the president congratulated the ambassadors on the renewal, and urged them to keep upholding and promoting the values of Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.