President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Head of Information and Public Relations Division of NECO Mr Azeez Sani said disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the appointment is contained in a letter dated July 16, 2021 with reference No: FME/PSE/NECO/1078/C.1/36 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu.

According to the statement, the appointment, which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from July 12, 2021.

A Professor of Science Education, Wushishi was born on April 5, 1965, and hails from Wushishi Local Government of Niger State.

He was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transfered his service to Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are Post Graduate Coordinator, Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Sub-Dean School of Science and Science Education, FUT, Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, FUT Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

Until his appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. wushishi was a Professor of Science Education (Chemistry) at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

An erudite scholar, Prof. Wushishi has many scholarly publications to his credit.