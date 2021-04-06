President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of DIG Usman Baba Alkali as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) with immediate effect, Minister of Police Affairs, Mr Maigari Dingyadi, said on Tuesday.

The minister said this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said Baba’s appointment was in line with the president’s determination to rejig the country’s security architecture and ensure that the current security challenges are brought to an end.

He said the president has charged the acting IGP to rise to the challenge to ensure that the policing reform policies of the present administration are fully prioritised and implemented to enable the police perform most effectively for the peace and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

The minister said the tenure of the outgoing IGP Mohammed Adamu was extended by three months to give room for the proper selection of a successor.

“The tenure of the IGP Mohammed Adamu, which ended on February 1, 2021, was extended by Mr. President to enable a detailed process of appointing a new IGP, in line with section 15 (A) of the 1999 Constitution.

“After a thorough check of a shortlist of suitably qualified police officers from the rank of DIGs and AIGs, who are eligible police officers, eligible for appointment as IGP, in line with Section 7, subsection 2 of the Nigeria Police Act (2020), and having regards to seniority, professionalism, record of service and competence, Mr. President has approved the appointment of an acting IGP, in the person of Usman Alkali Baba, PSE, FDC, with immediate effect.

“The President thanks the outgoing IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, for his professionalism and dedication to duty during the period of his tenure. He wished him all the best in his future endeavours,” he said.

Asked why the president didn’t allow the outgoing IGP to enjoy the three months tenure extension, the minister said: “Mr. President is aware of this and you cannot take away that responsibility from him; he’s the one who is in charge of appointing or extending tenures. He has now decided to appoint a new person. So please allow him that responsibility and we cannot do anything about it.”

Born on March 1, 1963, Alkali has a Masters Degree in Public Administration from University of Maiduguri, and Bachelors of Art Degree in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano state.

He joined the Nigerian Police Force in March 1988, and has risen through the ranks to the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and a fellow of the International War College.

He has attended 13 professional national and international courses and workshops.

The new acting IGP’s policing vision is: “To enhance police primacy in Nigeria through the provision of a motivational and credible leadership driven by professional knowledge, ethics, emotional intelligence tools, and strategic planning and operational models that are directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations, facilities and standards within the framework of citizens consent, trust, and rule of law.”