President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the chairman and the Executive Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The chairman is Mr Atuonwo A. Obinna, while the Executive Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years,

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina said in a statement in Abuja.

According to the statement, the appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as chairman of the Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.