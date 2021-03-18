President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Adedeji Zacch as the Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council for an initial term of four years with effect from March 10, 2021.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Willie Bassey said the appointment was in accordance with the provision of Section 5 (1) of the National Sugar Development Council (Establishment Act, 1993).

The statement said the president enjoined the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.

Until his appointment, Zacch had served as Corporate Affairs Manager (West Africa) at the Procter & Gamble Company in Lagos and Commissioner for Finance in Oyo state from 2011 to 2015.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management and Accounting and Masters Degree in Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as well as an Executive Certificate in Economic Development from Harvard, Kennedy School of Government, Boston, U.S.A with 15 years experience as Chartered Accountant.