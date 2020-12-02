President Muhammadu Buhari would honour the invitation of lawmakers to answer questions on the nation’s security, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has said.

Addressing State House correspondents after a close-door meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja Wednesday, Gbajabiamila said the leadership of the green chamber and the president had agreed on a date for the latter to answer questions.

He said the date the president is scheduled to appear before the House of Representatives would be announced later.

“We came to see the President on developments in the country. He was so willing to listen as typical of the President, the usual democrat that he is.

“What we basically sought was to convey the resolution of the House and to fix a date which we did not fix, out of respect for Mr President and his very tight schedule, what date

will be convenient.

“We have agreed on a date and he will meet with the House to address the situation. We have fixed a date but we will communicate with you. He is a perfect democrat; he will come to the House to address members in the nearest future,” he said.

On the feelings of the president on the nation’s security challenges, the speaker said: “I think he is more concerned than me and you. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

“We will leave everything until when he comes to the House. Let me not pre-empt him.

“All I can tell you for now is that he is fully committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.”