Vice President Kashim Shettima said Wednesday that bridging financial inclusion gaps was key to $1 trillion economy vision of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The Vice President said this at the inaugural Development Partners Roundtable on Economic and Financial Inclusion at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He called on development partners and other stakeholders to bridge systemic inequalities and foster an inclusive and unbiased financial system that benefits all Nigerians irrespective of gender or geography.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, the Vice President warned that Nigeria’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030 would remain an illusion except the private sector and development partners are fully engaged.

“We have come this far because we are continually assessing the extent of economic and financial inclusion in Nigeria. However, the results of this assessment reveal some disturbing gaps that demand our urgent attention. One such gaps is the low penetration of digital financial services among women—only 23% compared to 43% for men.

“This, as we have learned, is driven by socio-economic barriers such as low income, limited education, and restricted access to financial tools like credit and insurance. Women in the northwest and northeast are particularly disadvantaged.

“The task before us, then, is clear: to bridge these systemic inequalities and foster an inclusive, equitable financial system that benefits all Nigerians, regardless of gender or geography,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the inaugural roundtable would provide a fertile ground for meaningful conversation that would “pave the way for a future where every Nigerian is a significant part of the nation’s financial data.”

“This roundtable is yet another important opportunity to harness our collective potential and chart a sustainable path forward. It is designed to provide a holistic view of the obstacles impeding economic and financial inclusion in Nigeria.

“As we engage in discussions today, I invite all of us to join hands, collaborate, and align our efforts in crafting lasting solutions. Whatever we do as a government, we know it cannot materialise fully unless we work together with you—our development partners, the private sector, and all stakeholders committed to progress.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, to guarantee the success of the transformative initiatives championed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am pleased to announce the inauguration of a Presidential Committee for the Implementation of the Aso Accord.

“It is my honour to chair this Governance Committee, which will primarily consist of the esteemed signatories to the Aso Accord, reflecting our collective commitment to ensuring its success. The Committee will be backed by a dedicated secretariat housed within the Office of the Vice President,” he said.