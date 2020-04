117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

59 in Lagos

29 in FCT

14 in Kano

6 in Borno

4 in Katsina

3 in Ogun

1 in Rivers

1 in Bauchi

As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197

Deaths: 25