President Muhammadu Buhari and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are right now meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Those at the meeting are the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Mr Atiku Abubakar Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Plateau state, Mr Simon Bako Lalong and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state.

The president had a close-door meeting with the President of tue Senate Mr Ahmed Lawan on Sunday.

The Senate President told journalists at the end of the meeting that the president would intervene in the lingering leadership crisis in the party in the next few days.

Details later…