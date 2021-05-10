…Says ECOWAS fixes cost of COVID-19 testing at $50

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) said Monday that the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in Brazil, India and Turkey are worrisome.

Chairman of Presidential Steering Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, said this at a briefing in Abuja.

He said the a travel advisory on international flights from the countries was issued by the Presidential Steering Committee to safeguard public health and safety.

“As you are all aware, the PSC has already issued a Travel Advisory which took into consideration, the utility of travel restrictions, outcomes of epidemiological risk assessment, factors that aid transmission as well as control measures that could be deployed. In the Advisory, additional requirements were placed on passengers from India, Turkey and Brazil.

“The PSC has received reports of some returning foreign passengers who violated the mandatory quarantine requirement under the advisory by escaping from the facilities. We deprecate such violation of the laws of our land and our hospitality.

“The PSC is awaiting the report of on-going investigations and we wish to assure Nigerians that appropriate sanctions would be imposed on the violators,” he said.

He said the Presidential Steering Committee would continue to watch with focus and concern the unprecedented rising cases of infection and fatalities caused by variants in a number of jurisdictions around the world.

He said the committee would rely on data, science and experiences around the world to establish the basis for steps to be taken to strengthen the country’s national response programme.

“Since the last national briefing on 26th April, 2021 the PSC has also received the expression of genuine concerns by experts, international organisations, the Africa CDC, Nigerians and other friendly nations over these developments. It has also, on the merit, assessed the situation in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the USA with a view to preventing importation of the variants of concern.

“The surge and virulence of the variants of concern has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of persons in India and a number of countries and has unfortunately disrupted the production of and global delivery programmes for vaccines. These developments clearly underscore the fact that indeed, no one can be safe until everyone is safe.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the PSC wishes to express deep sympathies and condolences to these nations that have been badly affected by the new surge and pray that the Almighty should bring relief and total halt to the ravaging effect on humanity.

“The PSC also calls on all nations of goodwill, to continue the good work of supporting nations that are encountering the turbulence at this time,” he said.

He said the Presidential Steering Committee has considered several pre-emptive measures to be taken to mitigate the likely impact of the variants of concern, should they get imported into Nigeria.

“This step has become compelling in view of the fragile state of our health systems, the disruption to the vaccines delivery and the lack of compliance with the extant public health measures and social measures contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.

“The PSC has therefore considered it imperative to re-institute the various public health measures that were put in place under the health Protection Regulations.

“In taking this step, the PSC requests the State Governments to please step up to play lead roles in the area of enforcement and sanctions.

“Similarly, our appeal goes to traditional, religious and community leaders to take up more ownership and responsibility for risk communication and community engagement on the virulent nature of the pandemic, concerns over the variants of concern and the need for compliance. The National Incident Manager will elaborate on the re-instituted guidelines,” he said.

On the issue of vaccine access and administration, the SGF said given the challenge of vaccine nationalism compounded by the production situation in India, the Presidential Steering Committee is exploring other options to get Nigerians vaccinated.

“As at date, 1,690,719 persons have received their first dose of the vaccine in Nigeria representing 84% of the targeted persons for this phase. We appeal to States, especially those high burden areas, to push ahead with the vaccination programme.

“Accordingly, the PSC has produced a new Implementation Guidelines being Phase IV of our Eased restrictions of COVID-19 Lockdown in the Country.

“The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has fixed the cost of COVID-19 testing, whether PCR or otherwise, at $50 (Fifty US Dollars) at all Points of Entry with effect from 17th May, 2021. This is to ease travel and trade among citizens of ECOWAS States traveling within the region,” he said.