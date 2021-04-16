SEO is the best way that you can get your page to rank when you are using Google. However, in order to do that, you will need a little help from several SEO tools. Through these tools, you are able to get more results within half the time that it would you to get there without them. However, as great as these tools, there are some that very expensive. But this should not bring you down as we have some tools that are free of charge that are still able to give you the same results.

Answer the Public

One of the best free SEO tools that you will come across is called Answer the Public. Through this tool, you are able to get the main queries that users search for on Google. The tool gives you several options of hat questions users ask, and through these, you will then be able to optimize your work.

Take for instance when you search a specific term, it will give you the main questions that people ask.

Google Search Console

Another great free SEO tool that you can use is Google Search Console. This is a free tool from Google. Through this tool, you will be able to get several elements that will help you get your page to rank. Through the use of Googles Search Console, you will also be able to the queries that people search for, it works like a refined keyword search.

SEO Meta in One

SEO Meta in One is a tool that you can use for structuring your content. Through this tool, you will get the headers, as well as the meta tags that your competitors are using. Therefore, you will know how to write yours better.

These are not the only free tools that are available, there are many more. All that you have to do is to research and as you do so, you will then have to use these tools in the best way that you can.