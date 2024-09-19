Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state said Thursday that the state government had made adequate arrangements in anticipation of a flood.

The governor said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is fully equipped to handle flood-related challenges.

“I didn’t say we are thinking about what to do when the floods come. We are not thinking. We are prepared. We are creating awareness among all our people. Maybe the reason you mentioned that is the fact that I had said the river requires dredging.

“So, before the dredging, there are a number of things on the table, and we’re exploring to see which of the best options is best before the federal government comes in to support us.

“For the record, we’re not just waiting. We have an SEMA and an emergency management team. They have the capacity to take charge of all this, and they are already quite armed. We pray that the flood doesn’t come in, but if it does, you know we are definitely equal to the task,” he said.

The governor also spoke about the October 5, 2024, local government elections in Benue state, saying the state government was ready to implement the Supreme Court’s decision on local government autonomy.

The governor emphasised the fairness of the process, acknowledging that while there might be some dissatisfaction, efforts were made to give everyone a voice.

“I wouldn’t try to toy with the reputation I built with my name and personality,” he said.