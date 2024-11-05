President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the 119 freed minors arraigned by the police over alleged involvement in the #Endbadgovernance protests in some parts of the country to use the opportunity given to them to become responsible citizens of the country.

The president said this Tuesday during the formal handover of the minors to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state and Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano state at the State House in Abuja.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the president said the federal government was working hard to address challenges confronting the nation.

He called on the governments of Kaduna and Kano states to anchor the rehabilitation of the minors so they can be reintegrated into the social fabric of their respective communities and society at large.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said all pardoned minors had been medically examined and certified fit to be released to their parents/guardians.

He said while 112 of the suspects were being presented for the formal handover to their respective state governments, seven others had earlier been released.

Also speaking, Governor Uba Sani Kaduna state urged the released suspects to reflect on their actions and embrace the opportunity given to them by President Tinubu to become better and responsible citizens.

He said there was the need for them to desist from further acts that would pitch them against the laws of the land.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to partnering with relevant stakeholders to support the freed suspects in completing their education or engaging in ventures that would positively impact their lives.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state said the release of the suspects has further demonstrated President Tinubu’s compassion for the masses.

He said the state government would ensure that the suspects are adequately rehabilitated and reintegrated into their respective communities.