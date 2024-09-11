Alhaji Bashir Abubakar Umar, the Chairman of Hilts Group of Companies Limited, is a shining example of what it means to be a modern entrepreneur in Nigeria. His contributions to critical economic sectors and deep commitment to social causes make him a true asset to the nation. Through a diverse portfolio of enterprises spanning multiple industries, Umar has demonstrated an impressive capacity for business innovation and a deep commitment to the country’s socio-economic development.

Born on May 3, 1988, in the culturally rich Kogi state, Umar’s voyage into the world of business was nurtured by a solid educational foundation. His early years were spent in Sokoto, where he attended Yakubu MuazuModel Science Primary School from 1995 to 2001. After completing his First School Leaving Certificate, Umar moved on to Bauchi Urban College, where he earned his Senior Secondary School Certificate between 2001 and 2007.

These formative years laid the basis for his passion for architecture and innovation, leading him to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Architecture at the famous Abubakar Tatari Ali University (ATBU), Bauchi. His academic background in architecture instilled in him a strong understanding of design, planning and the importance of building sustainable infrastructures, a skill set that proved invaluable in his entrepreneurial ventures.

But Umar’s thirst for knowledge and leadership development didn’t end there. He pursued further education by attending Georgetown University, Qatar, where he earned a Certificate in Building Transformational Leaders, a programme that sharpened his leadership abilities and helped him embrace a visionary attitude to business. He also obtained a Certificate on Driving Innovation and Growth Using Blue Ocean Strategy from the Lagos Business School, an educational experience instrumental in his ability to identify and capitalise on new market opportunities. This blend of technical education and leadership training set the stage for Umar’s remarkable career in entrepreneurship.

A Diverse Business Portfolio

As Chairman of Hilts Group of Companies Limited, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar Umar is leading a dynamic and multifaceted conglomerate that operates across several critical sectors in Nigeria. His businesses span energy, construction, agriculture, real estate, revenue collection and logistics services, making significant contributions to the nation’s economy. Each of these sectors is vital to Nigeria’s development, and Umar’s ability to successfully traverse the densities of these industries speaks to his entrepreneurial acumen.

His ventures in the energy sector have contributed to addressing the nation’s power challenges by providing sustainable solutions that improve access to energy in urban and rural areas. In the agricultural sector, Umar’s companies have introduced innovative farming techniques that enhance food production and ensure that Nigeria remains on a path to self-sufficiency in food security. His investments in real estate have reshaped the property space in key states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), offering affordable and luxury housing options, while his expertise in logistics services has enhanced the efficiency of supply chains across various industries. Moreover, in revenue collection, his innovative systems have improved tax collection and contributed to greater financial transparency and efficiency in states and government agencies.

Perhaps one of the most significant contributions of Alhaji Bashir Abubakar Umar’s businesses is their impact on employment. He has created thousands of jobs through various business ventures and allowed individuals across Nigeria to improve their livelihoods. His companies regularly invest in training programmes that equip employees with the skills they need to succeed in their roles and advance in their careers. Umar’s efforts to provide jobs and training have helped ensure that his employees remain competitive in an ever-evolving job market.

Philanthropy and Social Responsibility

While Alhaji Bashir Abubakar Umar is undoubtedly a successful businessman, he is also deeply committed to giving back to society. His philanthropic activities are extensive and target some of the most vulnerable populations in Nigeria. Umar is involved in a wide range of community development projects, including building schools, providing scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, providing clean water and supporting healthcare interventions.

One of the key areas where Umar’s philanthropy shines is in healthcare support. He has funded medical outreach programmes that provide free healthcare services to thousands of people. From free medical check-ups to surgeries, Umar’s contributions have saved lives and improved the well-being of many.

In addition to healthcare, Umar has donated to the construction of school buildings, equipped classrooms with learning materials and established mentorship programmes where successful professionals provide guidance and support to students. Through various initiatives, he has helped provide clean drinking water and sanitation facilities in many communities to improve the quality of life for residents and spur economic activity.

Recognitions and Awards

Alhaji Bashir Abubakar Umar has received several prestigious awards that recognise his business accomplishments and commitment to social responsibility. Among these accolades is the Award of Excellence from the National Association of Northern Nigeria Students, which acknowledged his contributions to education and support for youth development. Another notable recognition is the Distinguished Personality Award by the Amana Charitable Foundation, an organisation that celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to community development and philanthropy. Umar’s commitment to uplifting the less privileged and his dedication to social causes made him a fitting recipient of this award.

In 2022, Umar was honoured with the Indigenous Personality of the Year Award by the Indigenous Awards Nigeria, an accolade that celebrates Nigerians who have made outstanding contributions to society.

What sets Alhaji Bashir Abubakar Umar apart from many of his contemporaries is his vision. He understands that actual economic development requires long-term strategies and sustainable business models. His commitment to innovation, as seen through his numerous business ventures, reflects his belief that Nigeria has the potential to compete on a global scale. Through his companies, he continues to introduce new technologies and methodologies that are transforming traditional industries and positioning Nigeria as a leader in critical sectors.