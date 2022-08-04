President Adama Barrow has called on Gambians and residents to come out in numbers and register for the newly introduced biometric birth certificate and Health Insurance Scheme after successfully registering into the new electronic Civil Registry and Vital Statistics and National Health Insurance Scheme at the State House in Banjul Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The President congratulated the entire government, particularly the Health Ministry, for introducing the Health Insurance Scheme, which he described as a ‘significant initiative’. He said the scheme would ease the challenges people face when they are sick and will provide necessary solutions.

Stressing the importance of the scheme, the President urged Gambians to register for the electronic birth certificate, which comes with the Insurance Card, saying it is long overdue for Gambians to have safe data record keeping.

“As Head of State, I think it is important for me to do the same process so that I have Health Insurance and a biometric birth certificate. This is a big achievement for our country,’’ he said.

Providing appropriate healthcare services to the people living in The Gambia is a campaign promise the President made.

The Gambia government, through the Ministry of Health, introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme to make healthcare accessible and affordable to all Gambians.

According to the Health Ministry, the registration process will last three months throughout the country at no cost to citizens.