President Adama Barrow Friday 24th June 2022, decorated 12 officers of the Gambia Armed Forces to the ranks of Commander and Lieutenant Colonel respectively, in a ceremony held at the State House in Banjul.

President Barrow congratulated the newly promoted officers challenging them to make use of their positions to “reinforce the success and efficiency of the Army.” He called on the officers to “remain loyal, guided and motivated by the spirit of patriotism and service to the country.”

President Barrow assured the officers of his government’s commitment to the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces. He said cabinet will soon look into the military’s existing Terms and Conditions of Service and also address its inherent training and capacity challenges.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Yankuba Drammeh said the promoted officers are among 60 others out of a total 106 who excelled in a promotion exam. Drammeh said this promotion exercise is entirely based on merit and the best the military have ever held.

CDS Drammeh said the military will continue to build the intellectual capacity of its members arguing that training is the mainstay for the growth of any institution. He said the promoted officers deserve their badges and called on them to live up to the expectation of the people.

Other speakers during the ceremony included the Minister of Defense Sering Modou Njie.

The promoted officers are: Lieutenant Colonel Abdoulie Jallow, Commander Adama Trawalleh. Lieutenant Colonel Mariama Gomez, Lieutenant Colonel Bintou Lowe, Lieutenant Colonel Seedia Danso, Lieutenant Colonel Abdoulie Mboob, Lieutenant Colonel Basirou Sarr, Lieutenant Colonel Abdoulie Bah, and Lieutenant Colonel Ousman Bah. Lieutenant Colonel Rose Conteh and Lieutenant Colonel Lamin Sanyang were both promoted in absentia.