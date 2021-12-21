Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna state said Tuesday that there is nothing like repentant bandits and that the state’s policy is to dispatch the terrorists attacking innocent people to their creator to answer for their crimes against humanity.

The governor said while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

While answering a question about his position on repentant bandits, the governor said: “There is nothing like repentant terrorists. The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead. Our intention in the state is to kill them (terrorists), let them go and see God.”

El-Rufai, who was accompanied by the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said the whereabouts of the bandits are not hidden but that the military was mindful of the collateral damage it could cause the civilian community.

“If the security forces cannot go to the bandits’ location, the state was helpless,” he said.

The governor said he asked for the intervention of the President for more deployment of security forces and a comprehensive operation.

He charged the security agencies to carry out aggressive operations against the terrorists, even as he stressed the need for recruitment to be ramped up in the military and the police as the few number cannot successfully carry out operations in the 36 states of the federation.

He said there are three types of terrorists, the Boko Haram elements, the bandits, and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), adding that the recent declaration of bandits as terrorists by the court has given the military more power to wage war against them.