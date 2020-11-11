President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday joined the government and people of Kaduna state in mourning a former civilian governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

In a condolence message, the president said the deceased’s passing would be sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless.

The president said he believes that the deceased reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

He said the deceased left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development would always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends and associates.