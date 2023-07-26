The Kingdom of Bahrain has condemned the suicide bombing that targeted the Gali Siad Military Academy in Mogadishu, Federal Republic of Somalia, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of military staff.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s utmost condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Somali government, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Ministry affirmed Bahrain’s solidarity with Somalia, renewing Bahrain’s unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism and calling for concerted international efforts to combat this dangerous scourge.