The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has expressed concern over the violent protests in Sierra Leone on 10 August 2022, which resulted in loss of life and the destruction of property.

The Chairperson condemned the acts of violence, and urged all stakeholders to refrain from further violence and engage in constructive dialogue within the parameters of the democratic process to maintain the stability that Sierra Leone has enjoyed since the end of civil war in 2002.

The Chairperson reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to accompany the Government and people of Sierra Leone in the restoration of normalcy.